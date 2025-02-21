10 to 50 child porn images found at former HPD Captain Daryn Blake Edwards' home, police say

Law enforcement told ABC13 that they found 10 to 50 images and videos of child pornography at the now-former HPD captain's home.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- New details about now-former Houston Police Department Captain Daryn Blake Edwards have emerged after his arrest on Thursday evening at the Galveston County jail.

Edwards, 59, was charged with two additional felonies, including aggravated sexual assault and sexual performance of a child.

League City PD investigators are now looking for possible additional victims following Edwards' latest arrest.

Eyewitness News learned that authorities served a search warrant at Edwards' home, where the former captain was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement told ABC13 that they found 10 to 50 images and videos at Edwards' home.

Edwards is a 32-year veteran who serves as the captain of the Auto Theft Division, according to HPD.

HPD announced that the 59-year-old had been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

