houston police department

HPD narcotics raid officer retiring in midst of review

DA to review all cases involving officer at center of deadly raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who remains under investigation over a botched drug raid, is retiring, according to his attorney.

Goines was one of four officers shot during the Jan. 28 operation at a home on Harding Street, where Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed.

The 54-year-old Goines has a "long medical road ahead of him," said attorney Nicole DeBorde.

Goines had been working with Houston Police Department for 34 years, about 26 of them as a narcotics officer.

Goines is one of the officers under a Harris County District Attorney review regarding the hundreds of drug cases he was connected with over the years. Some 1,400 past cases are being reviewed.

The review was prompted by findings in a search warrant which indicated Goines may have acted on the Harding Street raid under false pretext.

DeBorde did not disclose any comment regarding the investigation now that he's retired.

"He's heartbroken by the way this situation has played out publicly. What he has hoped and what we have hoped for is a neutral and independent, thorough investigation into the circumstances of this warrant and these shootings," DeBorde said on Feb. 19.

