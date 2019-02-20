Dozens of Gerald Goines' active cases due for Harris Co. district attorney review

EMBED </>More Videos

DA to review all cases involving officer at center of deadly raid

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The District Attorney's office announced Wednesday that they will start reviewing all of Gerald Goines Houston Police Department cases.

Several dozen active cases will come under scrutiny, and all of Goines' 1,400 past cases will be reviewed as well.
RELATED: HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid

Four of the officers were shot, including Goines, who is at the center of the raid investigation.


Goines swore in a search warrant that a confidential informant bought drugs at the home on Harding Street in southeast Houston.

Investigators now believe that never happened.

We took a closer look at his personnel file and learned that for four years straight, his supervisor wrote he used confidential informants to a positive end.

His review last August even called him a mentor to new narcotics investigators. He was also repeatedly praised for his safety practices.

In his 34 years with HPD, there were six sustained complaints.
Five of those complaints led to written reprimands, including one for which he didn't tag crack cocaine as evidence until a month later and only when he was asked about it.

He was suspended once for attacking a man his sister said sexually assaulted her.

The police chief at the time wrote Goines didn't use sound judgment, but overall his performance was highly rated.

His files don't mention any previous drug raids that may have been questionable, even though some have been subjects of lawsuits. That means Goines was cleared of any wrongdoing.

You can get an in-depth look at what was in Goines' files here.

Goines' attorney is calling for an independent investigation.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentraidHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
Jussie Smollett a suspect in criminal investigation for filing false police report, police say
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Student's death sparking bullying concerns in Klein ISD
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours in Katy
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Horses that died on trail ride had ingested anti-freeze
Show More
Woman charged with giving teens alcohol and pot at her home
City approves projectable GPS tracker for high-speed chases
Fortnite and Nerf join forces!
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
More News