Attorneys for families of victims killed in Harding Street raid to give update on investigation

Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed while police were executing a no-knock search warrant that turned out to be based on a lie from the lead narcotics officer on the case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than three years after the Houston Police Department raid that killed a couple inside their home on Harding Street on the southeast side, the investigating is still unfolding.

Lawyers representing the families of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle plan to speak Tuesday morning.

Nicholas and Tuttle were killed while police were executing a no-knock search warrant that turned out to be based on a lie from the lead narcotics officer on the case, Gerald Goines.

Goines was charged with falsifying documents and is no longer with Houston police.

The raid launched investigations into previous incidents involving Goines and has led to some convictions being overturned.

Just last week, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned a man's conviction after false claims were made by Goines.

Frederick Jeffery walked out of prison a free man in July after serving nearly six years of a 25-year sentence for possessing a controlled substance.

That latest overturn was the fifth conviction based on a testimony by Goines.

As for the Harding Raid, 11 other officers were also indicted for their roles in the raid.

The Nicholas and Tuttle families filed a civil lawsuit last year.

