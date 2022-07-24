wrongful conviction

Man released from prison after being wrongfully convicted of drug charge based on officer testimony

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man released from prison after being wrongfully convicted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A free man, Frederick Jeffrey was standing outside his mother's apartment, with no prison garb, much different than the past 24 hours when he was behind bars serving a 25-year sentence.

"It's a blessing from God," Jeffrey said. "I am glad I can be home with my mom.

Jeffrey served nearly six years of a 25-year sentence for possessing a controlled substance.

Back in 2018, he was convicted solely based on the testimony of former Houston police officer Gerald Goines. The disagreed officer faces murder and organized crime charges in a years-long scheme involving fake drug buys.

"I knew he was crooked," Jeffrey said. "You can't be an officer of the law and be crooked. You have to be an officer of the law for the people."

Jeffery has been trying to make his case for years, even writing letters to the District Clerk and the judge.

" (I) was pleading for my freedom and telling them I was innocent and falsely accused," Jeffrey said.

On Thursday, he received news that he had been desperately waiting for when a judge gave him a PR bond, apologizing to him for the wrongful conviction. It came after the District Attorney's office asked for his sentence to be reversed.

"When they called my prison numbers, I knew I was going home," Jeffrey said.

As each day and each year passed, Jeffrey said he leaned on his faith and his family, especially his mother.

"She said be patient, keep your faith, don't give up," Jeffrey said. "If I didn't have my mom I don't know what I would have done."

Jeffrey has an extensive criminal history and has admitted to battling a drug addiction, which is why he said he was an easy target.

"I struggled and been in and out of jail for possession, selling drugs," Jeffrey said. "They took me to jail for my background."

He has two kids and is now making up for the lost time.

"It took away a lot," Jeffrey said. "I lost many of my loved ones. My older daughter graduated from high school. She had a child."

Jeffery, wanting his story to inspire others, said he is ensuring he stays on the right path, so he doesn't end up behind bars again.

"If it ain't family, I don't need to be in them streets," Jeffrey said. "If you got a background a person can lie and say you did something. There are many brothers in there who are innocent and fighting for their freedom."

The fight isn't over yet, as the Court of Criminal Appeals has to give its final approval for the case to be overturned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhpd harding raidpolice officerwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WRONGFUL CONVICTION
2 men convicted in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X to be cleared
Woman details surviving attack by serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells
Prosecutors call for innocent man's release from prison, but existing law prevents it
Group behind man's exoneration looking at similar cases
TOP STORIES
5-year-old killed in drive-by honored by family at benefit
Local boys track team breaking records ahead of Junior Olympics
Carjacking suspect killed after shooting Missouri City police officer
$630K in counterfeit soccer merch seized week of Premier League match
12 margarita flavors will be expanded year round at Taco Cabana
Deputies arrest chiropractor accused of sex assault of a child
75-year-old man found dead in Big Bend National Park
Show More
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
Amber alert: 3 missing children last seen in Lampasas, TX
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
HPD officer hospitalized after chase ends in crash, 4 in custody
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine, officials confirm
More TOP STORIES News