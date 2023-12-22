HPD officer crashes with civilian while chasing stolen vehicle in Eastex-Jensen area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase in northeast Houston came to an abrupt end when an HPD unit was involved in a crash with a civilian in the city's northside, according to officials.

At about 8:43 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department reported going after a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the HPD unit crashed at 2201 Little York Road. One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police said HPD's helicopter was also assisting in the pursuit when someone suddenly aimed a laser light at them.

The suspect involved in the chase was arrested, but police said the suspect who flashed a light at the HPD helicopter was not in custody.

An investigation continues into the incident.

