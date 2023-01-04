How to become CPR certified near Houston

According to the American Heart Association, if performed quickly, CPR can double or triple someone's chances of survival. Waiting until an ambulance or medical professionals arrive can be too long to wait.

What is CPR, and when should I use it?

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that can help save a person's life if their breathing or heart stops.

When a person's heart stops beating, they are in cardiac arrest. During cardiac arrest, the heart cannot pump blood to the rest of the body, including the brain and lungs. CPR uses chest compressions to mimic how the heart pumps, to help keep blood flowing through the body.

How can I get CPR training?

The Red Cross offers classes on their website. Prices vary. We looked and saw classes ranging from $37 to $299, depending on when the classes are, and whether they're online or in-person.

The American Heart Association also offers classes on their website.

CPR certifications last two years in Texas.