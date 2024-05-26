1 dead, dozens rescued on Galveston beaches amid dangerous currents, officials say

This Memorial Day weekend, Galveston beachgoers are being warned of strong currents after a series of rescues and one reported death.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least a dozen people have been reportedly rescued from Galveston's beach waters because of strong rip currents.

Galveston County Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis told ABC13 that lifeguards performed CPR on one of the rescues who later died at the hospital.

Officials confirmed the man was visiting from Louisiana.

Davis is warning people to be aware of the water dangers and to watch their children at the beach this weekend.

He said a red flag warning is posted at the beaches, signifying the presence of strong wind and strong current or large surf.

Davis recommended that adult swimmers should stay in water no more than waist deep and non-swimmers and children should be kept along the surf line.

"We have this really rough water, very strong rip currents, big surf, and it's been rough and is going to be rough through the weekend," he said.

Davis said that all 32 lifeguard stations are fully staffed.

