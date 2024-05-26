Houston teen drowns in Galveston, second fatality this weekend amid red flag warning

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another person has died after being caught in Galveston's dangerous rip currents this holiday weekend, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

According to officials,19-year-old Yamileth Ramirez from Houston was seen struggling in the water while body surfing at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Ramirez's brother and a bystander pulled her from the water at 76th Street and gave her CPR, officials said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, beach patrol reported.

This marks the second rip-current-related death in Galveston's waters this weekend.

The city has been flying a red flag warning due to harsh wind conditions that have caused deadly rip currents.

ABC13 was along Seawall Boulevard near 83rd Street on Sunday evening as a teenage girl was loaded onto an ambulance.

She was pulled underwater but is expected to be fine.

Shannon Tucker was at the beach with his family when he noticed the girl struggling for air, and he jumped in to save her before requiring his own help.

"The lifeguard showed up and was like, 'I don't know how you made it out," Tucker explained.

As rip currents continue to pose a danger, children and non-swimmers are advised to avoid entering the water, while adult swimmers are advised to stay in waist-deep waters.

