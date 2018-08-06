ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are expected to release new details as to how they connected a convenience store clerk to the case of a fatal Atascocita drunk driving crash that killed two teens.
Gumaro Munoz "Romeo" Campos, 29, is accused of selling alcohol to a teen driver involved in a deadly crash that killed two high school students.
On Monday, Campos was charged with a liquor-violation offense with a bond set at $1,000.
Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez were friends of Jaggar Smith, a teen who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after Robison and Gomez were killed in a drunk driving crash.
Campos was arrested at a gas station convenience store on FM 1960 East in Atascocita on Sunday.
Following the arrest, he was delivered to the booking office at the Harris County Jail by the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission agents.
"I don't have to talk to you people," Campos said as he was escorted down to the sidewalk to the jail.
A few questions later, he responded, "I don't know what they're talking about." Campos denied selling alcohol to a minor, claims he is innocent and said he checked IDs for customers buying alcohol.
The arresting officer said there is substantial evidence to support the charges against Campos.
A court document stated that Smith admitted to buying a bottle of MD 20/20 and drinking it prior to the crash in late July. He was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and is now free on bond.
The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission says they have evidence and receipts that show Smith purchased the alcohol at the store where Campos works.
After the deaths of a young mother and her infant son who were struck by a suspected drunk driver, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced a task force that would create a forensic trail from a drunk driving crash, to where the alcohol was obtained or purchased. Campos' arrest is considered part of that effort.
A news conference is expected Monday with the district attorney and the task force focusing on Campos' arrest.
Follow Foti Kallergis on Facebook and Twitter.
RELATED: 4 charged for roles in underage drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom and baby