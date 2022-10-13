Houston leaders believe Canada Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger poses public safety issue

The deal would eventually send up to 14 more trains to Houston, according to Mayor Turner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More trains could be coming through the city of Houston soon. It's all part of a railroad merger in the works.

It's something some folks say would make an existing problem worse.

City leaders tell ABC13 trains already stop hours on end and block intersections. They say it brings problems for homeowners, commuters, businesses, and for public safety.

Councilmember Robert Gallegos says the merger could easily bring more than a dozen more trains through the city. The merger being sought is between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern.

Mayor Sylvester Turner adds that the merger would bring an additional eight to 14 trains into this area.

According to the Canadian Pacific acquisition webpage, the proposed merger would combine both networks, which is an approximate stretch of more than 20,000 miles of track between Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

"If this merger goes through, you're talking about more trains that will impact us, the emergency EMS vehicles... and that we do not need," Gallegos said. "Year to date, we have over 900 cases of where EMS vehicles could not get through because of stalled trains."

