Jeep Wrangler gets stuck on METRORail tracks overpass near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to get a Jeep Wrangler off the METRORail tracks in the downtown Houston area.

On Wednesday morning, SkyEye spotted the bizarre scene near North Main Street that METRO officials said unfolded around 3:30 a.m.

SkyEye video shows the Jeep blocking the METRORail Red Line that runs from Fannin South, in the NRG stadium area, to the Northline Transit Center, which is north of the North Loop I-610, and back.

Drivers can still go under the overpass near North Main Street, but will notice first responders in the area.

ABC13 Pilot Don Armstrong said the driver doesn't appear to be nearby, and details on how this happened are unclear.

METRO told Eyewitness News that they are single-tracking the Red Line trains in this area, allowing them to run northbound and southbound trains on shared tracks until the Jeep is removed from the tracks.

