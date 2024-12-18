Union Pacific to limit train traffic near Milby HS after student hit and killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Union Pacific is limiting its train schedules more than a week after a Milby High School student was killed while crossing the tracks to get to school.

The company says effective immediately, they will not have trains running for one hour during school drop-off and pick-up times at Milby.

The company is also working to extend sidewalks along Broadway to make crossing safer.

Union Pacific's president met with Houston Mayor John Whitmire on Tuesday and promised further collaboration. Whitmire said he's pleased.

Milby is not the only school close to railroad tracks.

Mayor John Whitmire's pledge to build a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks near Milby High School is gaining support in Austin.

Last week, Houston ISD said there were nine schools that were deemed the most dangerous, with trains operating nearby.

There was no word if Union Pacific would also limit train operating hours near the other eight schools.

Houston Police said around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, 15-year-old Sergio Rodriguez tried crossing in front of a slow-moving Union Pacific train, according to information provided by witnesses. The student was hit about a fifth of a mile down from where the caution arms went down.

The Milby HS community has suffered a tragic and unfortunate loss, the district said in a statement.

First responders pronounced the teenager dead at the scene. Investigators said they don't have reason to believe there was foul play and called the incident "accidental."

This incident highlights ongoing concerns that the community has reported for years about trains stopping and slowing down in front of the school, something Union Pacific and local, state, and federal officials have failed to fix. Students often jump on, under, or through these trains to make it to class on time.

The day after Sergio's death, Whitmire said the city would build a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks where the student was killed.

For years, the issue of railroad safety has grown worse in a community now grieving the death of a Milby High School student and is angry that elected officials say something needs to be done, but nothing has changed.

The city estimates the Milby bridge would cost $6.5 million. Whitmire said he would ask Union Pacific to foot the bill.

Attorneys for Sergio's family announced they filed a lawsuit against the railroad company for wrongful death and negligence.

"He was a child. Children make mistakes. Do they deserve to pay for them with their life? The answer is no. If he was crossing in front of the train, it's because he felt like he had no other choice," one of the family's attorneys, Ryan Zehl, said. "Had Union Pacific done what's been asked of them for years, he would have never had to make that decision."

Two days later, Rodriguez's parents filed a petition that lists several allegations against Union Pacific, including failure to sound the train's horn, take necessary precautions to avoid the collision despite the foreseeable risk, or create adequate safety policies and procedures.

The plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial and asking for more than a million dollars in damages. However, their attorneys say the petition is about much more than the monetary relief. They also want to see changes in the train operation schedule and the construction of a pedestrian bridge.

