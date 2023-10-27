Houston's Walk to End Alzheimer's honors Texans living with dementia

Next Saturday at the University of Houston, thousands will walk in honor of the 400,000 Texans living with dementia and in the memory of thousands of others who have passed away from the disease.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for Nov. 4. This free event supports families dealing with the disease and celebrates the progress in finding a cure.

Walk coordinator Christine Howard joined Eyewitness News to explain that the walk will draw several thousand people to the University of Houston. There, they will walk in honor of the 400,000 Texans living with dementia and in the memory of thousands of others who have passed away from the disease.

The two-mile walk starts at 8 a.m. at Lynn Eusan Park.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.