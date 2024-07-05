Nasal spray shows promising results in fighting early stages of Alzheimer's, UTMB study shows

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Something as simple as a puff from a nasal spray could be the Alzheimer's breakthrough millions have been waiting for.

Alzheimer's and dementia disease can be a crippling diagnosis

What scientists are working on inside the walls at UTMB in Galveston may one day help millions dealing with Alzheimer's. A crippling disease that the Alzheimer's Association said impacts seven million Americans.

The disease is personal to neurologist Dr. Dona Kim Murphey, who has five family members dealing with it.

"I have 10 times more that risk through a history of brain infection," Murphey explained.

If diagnosed, Murphey knows what Alzheimer's and dementia can do.

"It completely robs you of the person that you are," Murphey said. "You become completely dependent in the most advanced stages of the disease."

New UTMB study shows promise in fighting the disease

UTMB researchers are trying to change this. This week, they released a study showing what a nasal spray they developed has done.

Scientists used aged mice with brain diseases. After the animals received the spray, they say it showed promising results in clearing harmful build-up and improved cognitive functions.

It comes just days after the FDA approved a new drug to slow down Alzheimer's progress. However, neurologists say it's expensive, inconvenient, and may only help people in the early stages.

"Unfortunately, there's no medication that exists at this time that allows you to stop where you're at or to reverse. It only slows down the progression of the disease," Murphey explained.

There's no Alzheimer's cure yet, but experts believe it's a matter of time

Experts hope a cure will come soon because this disease affects not only people with it but millions more who provide care.

"We have to be cautious," Murphey said. "Cautiously enthusiastic about the fact that we're probably heading in the right direction."

It's a movement that could only be years away right here in southeast Texas.

