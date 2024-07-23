Former Houston councilman Felix Fraga dies at 94 due to complications from Alzheimer's, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Felix Fraga, a former Houston City Council member, died on Tuesday due to complications from Alzheimer's, according to his family.

Fraga's family made the announcement on Facebook, saying that the 94-year-old died on July 22 from natural causes in hospice.

He was born in Houston's Second Ward on October 30, 1929, and volunteered for his community before entering local politics. Fraga even worked at a Houston ISD school from 1990 to 1994.

"It is with great sadness and yet with great gratitude and joy for a life well lived, the love we shared, and faith in life everlasting that we announce the passing this evening of our beloved Felix Fraga - husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, community leader, servant of the people - due to complications from Alzheimer's. We give thanks for the beautiful and meaningful ways he touched so many lives and helped so many. Now, he is free and at peace," his son, Bolivar Fraga, said on social media.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.