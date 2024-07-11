University of Texas Medical Branch study shows nasal spray reverses disease symptoms

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly 20 years of research, a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's may have been discovered in southeast Texas.

The Alzheimer's Association said the crippling neurological disease impacts 7 million Americans.

Now, a new study could change everything.

The report is authored by The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB)'s Dr. Rakez Kayed.

"We think it is the right drug and the right delivery method," Kayed said. "We're very excited."

At UTMB in Galveston, a team of researchers developed a drug that attacks the bad stuff in the brain that causes Alzheimer's. It hasn't been approved by the FDA.

Two other types of medicine were approved, but they're different.

The FDA-approved medications slow the onset of symptoms and can only be used early on. Plus, they have to be administered through an infusion.

The UTMB drug enters the body through a nasal spray and it impacts the disease differently.

"It reverses it," Kayed explained. "At least so far, it reverses it."

The nasal spray was used on mice. Researchers hope to try it on humans within the next five years.

"It's much more streamlined right now," Kayed said. "I would say even shorter hopefully."

A breakthrough that's been worked on for nearly 20 years at UTMB. Now, there's hope that a cure could be a decade away.

"I think we're going to have more than one drug which will cure almost all people who get Alzheimer's and dementia," Kayed said.

The fight against Alzheimer's is intensifying right here in southeast Texas.

