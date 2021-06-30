HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Wetlands will be the new home for a Bald Eagle with a critical wing injury from the February winter storm.
The bald eagle was named after notable astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space.
In a press release, the Houston Zoo says Mae was found by a game warden in Huxley, TX, during February's ice storm. Due to Mae's wing injury, she was considered unreleasable and she was brought to the Houston Zoo.
Mae arrived at the Zoo on Thursday, May 6, and became friends with another bald eagle named Sally Ride, another historic woman in space, said the Houston Zoo.
By visiting the Houston Zoo, guests are contributing to wildlife-saving efforts ensuring that animals, like the United States' national symbol, the bald eagle, are protected. A portion of each zoo admission and membership goes toward protecting animals in the wild.
Houston Zoo welcomes bald eagle who suffered wing injury during winter storm
HOUSTON ZOO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News