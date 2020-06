EMBED >More News Videos Take a look at IAH in 1969

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The more things change, the more they stay the same. Animal exhibits, plus people watching and vintage fashions - this archive footage gives a glimpse into Houston during the summer of 1962.Children and parents were clearly delighted by the wild cats and exotic creatures. And somehow they all managed to look cool and calm in vintage dresses and fashions from another age.