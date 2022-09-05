Southwest Freeway takes most of blame for Houston's traffic troubles, study shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you've been trapped on I-69/Southwest Freeway or pretty much any other highway in Houston, you can appreciate a new ranking of the worst U.S. cities to be stuck in traffic.

Houston ranks 10th on the list, compiled by auto insurance company HiRoad. The company judged cities based on two factors: commute delays due to traffic congestion and share of tweets complaining about traffic. No other Texas city lands in the top 10.

Chicago grabs the top spot on HiRoad's list of the worst cities to be stuck in traffic, followed by New York City; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; and San Francisco.

