Innocent 45-year-old woman injured during police chase on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was hospitalized after police say she was caught in the middle of a police chase.It happened on Tuesday at around 4:45 a.m.. The chase ended along the Gulf Freeway when the suspect crashed into the car of an innocent 45-year-old woman.According to police, the chase started at El Dorado, where an officer witnessed the suspect running a red light. From there, the suspect drove northbound on I-45, exited at Broadway and collided with the woman's car.The 45-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.