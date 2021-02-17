2 people dead due to exposure to frigid temperatures, Galveston County judge confirms

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday afternoon, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry confirmed with the county's medical examiner's office that two people from the county died as a result of exposure to the cold weather and lack of power the state of Texas has endured in the last three days."At this point, we are without doubt that the ice storm and most likely shutting off power has resulted in the fatalities in Galveston County," Henry said.During an interview, Henry said he did not have any additional information regarding the two people dead from exposure to the frigid temperatures.Additionally, Henry said four more people are suspected to have died as a result of exposure, but said those deaths are awaiting autopsies to confirm the cause.This comes after Tuesday, when the Galveston County officials said they were requesting a refrigerated truck to deal with a surge in cold weather deaths.Meanwhile, 65% of the county remains in the dark as blackouts in the county are on their third day, which is an improvement from the 90% without power on Monday."The worst was 10% of the county had power, that was on Monday. Right now, this afternoon only 35% have power. We've had numbers as high as 50 but then it drops back down. But 50% of the county with power is the highest we've seen," Henry said. "I did a short video letting people know that you should probably plan on Saturday being the earliest that we're going to have a full restoration of the electrical power in Galveston County and I can't even promise that."