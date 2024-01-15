Expect slowdowns as icy conditions are reported on Houston-area roads

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the arctic front moving through the Houston area, icy conditions are being reported across the city.

We've got an ABC13 Weather Alert out now through noon Wednesday as freezing rain settles in and a hard freeze follows Monday and Tuesday nights.

These are the icy roads reported in the area:

SH 99

Fort Bend County authorities said State Highway 99 southbound at Cinco Ranch was closed due to icing along the overpasses from I-10 south to FM 1093.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said they've also received reports of slick conditions along SH 99 at Mason.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were reports of iced roadways on the SH 99 main lanes at the 249 interchange and multiple crashes in the area.

I-10 at FM 359 in Brookshire

TranStar cameras show an overturned 18-wheeler along the Katy Freeway, which is being shut down in both directions due to icy conditions.

Ice can be seen covering the freeway with the overturned rig in one direction and another accident off-camera in the opposite direction.

I-10 at Greenhouse and Fry

ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling captured rain turning to ice within a minute while driving on the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse and Fry roads.

Ehling added seeing multiple accidents on I-10 westbound between Fry Road and Highway 99.

Harris County officials added that icy conditions were also reported in the 22300 block of North Freeway, along the main lanes, and in the 1800 block of FM 1960.

Hardy Toll Road

Houston Transtar is currently reporting icy conditions on the Hardy Toll Road at FM 1960.

All main lanes appear to be impacted.

Hardy Toll Road southbound at Louetta and Aldine Westfield roads are also being affected.

Beltway 8

Ice was also reported on West Sam Houston Tollway southbound at US-290 northwest, with the exit ramp, and left and right interchange ramps impacted.

I-69

The I-69 main lanes and feeders on both directions between First Colony Boulevard and Crabb River Road and the I-69 southbound ramp are also reportedly being impacted by ice.

Westpark Tollway

TranStar shows icy conditions on Westpark Tollway eastbound at I-69, with the exit ramp being affected.

Other TranStar locations impacted by ice include:

I-45 North northbound at Beltway 8 North, left and right interchange ramps affected

Beltway 8 North eastbound at 1-45 North, left and right interchange ramps affected

I-69 northbound at the Montgomery-Harris County line to the Montgomery-Liberty County line, all main lanes affected

FM 1314 westbound at Loop 494 to SH 105, all main lanes affected

I-45 northbound at Hardy Toll/Harris County line to Montgomery-Walker County line, all main lanes affected

SH 249 northbound at the Montgomery-Harris County line to FM 1774, all main lanes affected

SH-249 Tomball Tollway northbound at the Montgomery-Harris County line to Woodtrace Boulevard

You can check their full list of road closures on the Houston TranStar website.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map

SEE ALSO:

Here's how Houston leaders say they're preparing roads and the airport system ahead of hard freezes

Tips for safe driving on icy road conditions