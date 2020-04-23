Weather

WATCH: Tornado touches down near Seven Oaks in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A confirmed large and damaging tornado touched down north of Lake Livingston Wednesday evening.

The video was taken on Highway 59 near Seven Oaks, just east of Onalaska, where there are reports of significant home damage.

The man who captured the video said it was the biggest tornado he's ever chased.



The National Weather Service plans on sending out a survey team to see the extent of the damage and determine how strong the tornado was.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement following reports of the storm damage.

"My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado," said Abbott. "The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather."

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustoncaught on tapecaught on videoweatherstormtornadocaught on camerastorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dangerous tornado strikes near Lake Livingston
Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine
Galveston County judge says mask order is 'unconstitutional'
ABC13 Evening News for April 22, 2020
County by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
GLO to control Harvey recovery after Houston 'hindered' aid
Show More
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick rips 'overreaching' Harris Co. judge
Dine-in service to resume at restaurant despite stay-home order
Houston mayor reacts to county mask order
Light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel?
More TOP STORIES News