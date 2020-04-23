Weather

Drone video shows the jaw-dropping tornado destruction

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive tornado that may have traveled approximately 140 miles across two states Wednesday killed at least three people, injured around two dozen, and left hundreds of homes in shambles.

Drone video shows what may have been the worst of the damage around the city of Onalaska on Lake Livingston in Polk County.

The tornado appeared to first touch down in northern Walker County and travel east through Polk and Tyler counties. A preliminary damage assessment zone from the National Weather Service based on radar imagery shows a path that could stretch from near Huntsville in east Texas to Fort Polk in western Louisiana.

The preliminary damage assessment zone from the National Weather Service is based on radar imagery. The zone stretches approximately 140 miles into Louisiana.



Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy declared a disaster after areas from Lake Livingston to the eastern border of US 190 were impacted.

