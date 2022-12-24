Hundreds seek refuge at warming centers in Houston during arctic blast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The arctic blast moved in on Thursday and since then, a number of warming centers have opened up their doors to help those in need.

One of those centers is Green House International Church, which has been welcoming people since Wednesday.

"I am very grateful for this help and the pastor and the church for doing this to open their doors, let us in, have somewhere warm where we can sleep and have food," Kyson Graham, who's staying at the center, said.

He's been homeless for three months now, so in preparation for the unbearably frigid temperatures, he made sure to seek shelter.

"We've been here two days together and I love it here," Graham said. "If it wasn't for the pastor here, we would have been out there sleeping and frozen to death."

Both Graham and his friend John arrived at Green House on Wednesday and have not left.

"It's nice, it's welcoming, people are friendly, feel safe here, and it's great," John Livorde, who is also staying at the center, said.

Since arriving, they've been welcomed with a place to sleep, eat, and shower, grateful to have a temporary shelter.

"A lot of people out there don't have a place to sleep, no one to help them so this help is very big for them," Graham said.

The doors at Green House have been open since Wednesday, providing help to those in need of a warm place to stay throughout this arctic blast.

The church-turned-warming center teamed up with the National Association of Christian Churches to operate and says they'll consider extending past Saturday, depending on weather conditions.

And with yet another round of frigid temperatures expected tonight, Graham, who says he eventually hopes to get back on his feet, is simply thankful to have a warm place to sleep.

"Without this help, I don't know what Christmas would have been like," he said.

