Here's where you can go to keep warm when arctic blast hits Houston this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston announced it is opening five warming centers ahead of the arrival of the freezing temperatures.

The arctic blast is expected to hit our area on Thursday, bringing windy weather and a drop in temperatures that will last through Christmas.

Each center will offer chairs, blankets, water, meals-ready-to-eat, PPE, and comfort kits, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner's office.

The following locations will open beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Fonde Community Center at 110 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007

Moody Community Center at 3725 Fulton St., Houston, TX 77009

Acres Homes MSC at 6719 W Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091

Recovery Center for HPD use only at 150 N Chenevert St., Houston, TX 77002

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Anyone in need of transportation may call 311, according to the city.

The American Red Cross is also partnering with the city to provide volunteers to staff the warming centers and distribute blankets and comfort kits. Because the city is not opening shelters, sleeping cots and hot meals will not be provided. Individuals may come and go as needed, according to a release from the mayor's office.

Worried about your furry friends? According to the city of Houston, they are not encouraging people to take their pets, but BARC will provide kennels at the Fonde Center and George R. Brown Convention.

In addition to the warming centers provided by the city, the following will also be providing comfort for those who need it.

Lakewood Church at 3700 Southwest Freeway

Greenhouse International Church at 200 W. Greens Road

The Greenhouse International Church will open as a warming site at 6 p.m. Wednesday until the dangerous freeze is over. They will provide 500 cots with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus showers.