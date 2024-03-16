No. 1 UH Cougars suffers blowout loss against Iowa State, shifts focus to Selection Sunday seeding

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team fell short in their Big 12 title aspirations against Iowa State, 69-41, at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars suffered a 28-point loss to the Cyclones.

After Houston's early shooting woes, Iowa State led 30-23 in the first half.

At the half, the Cougars shot 28% on field goals and 18% from three-point range. The Cyclones, on the other hand, shot 46% on field goal attempts and 45% from beyond the arc.

UH guard Jamal Shead finished with 10 points, while backcourt teammate LJ Cryer finished with five points for the game. Forward J'Wan Roberts didn't play the second half of the game due to an injury.

Overall, Houston shot the ball 27% and 18% from three-point territory and turned the ball over 11 times.

In the meantime, the Cougars shift gears as their NCAA tournament seeding will be revealed on Selection Sunday.

