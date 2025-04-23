UH fans invited to celebrate the Coogs' run to the NCAA title game

University of Houston fans are invited to celebrate the Coogs' run to the NCAA title game at Feritta Center Wednesday night.

University of Houston fans are invited to celebrate the Coogs' run to the NCAA title game at Feritta Center Wednesday night.

University of Houston fans are invited to celebrate the Coogs' run to the NCAA title game at Feritta Center Wednesday night.

University of Houston fans are invited to celebrate the Coogs' run to the NCAA title game at Feritta Center Wednesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking back at an incredible season and postseason run that took his University of Houston team to the brink of the national title, Kelvin Sampson sums his experience like this: "I might have been the most blessed coach in America."

Sampson's appreciation for his team and players frames up Wednesday night's celebration at Feritta Center.

UH fans are invited to honor a Cougars team that won Big 12 titles in both the regular season and postseason tournament before advancing to the national title game.

SEE ALSO: Meet ultimate UH fan 'The Crazy Cougar'

Donald Scherer has been all in on the Coogs since his dad took him to his first UH game in 1968. Today, his collection is as legendary as his passion!

Admission is free to the celebration, which starts at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the football stadium's garage.

Sampson and the Cougars won 35 games, highlighted by five wins in the NCAA Tournament to make the championship game against Florida.

Sixteen days after the two-point loss to the Gators in San Antonio, Sampson invites fans to appreciate everyone who was a part of one of the great teams in UH history.

"This group of kids accomplished so much," he said. "And I cannot tell you how proud I am of this team and how proud I am of this fan base. We may not have won that last game, but we had a championship year."