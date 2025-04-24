'We are suffering': Gulfgate apartments expected to remain without power through the week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in approximately 50 units at a southeast Houston apartment complex are expected to be without electricity for one week.

The owner of the Avalon at Gulfgate apartments told ABC13 that Monday morning storms knocked out power at the complex. He said Centerpoint made a repair that same day, restoring power to approximately 10-15 of the building's 70 units. He said Centerpoint told him remaining repairs that would restore electricity to the other 50 units were his responsibility.

ABC13 verified the information with CenterPoint Energy.

The owner told ABC13 he expected the repairs to take up to a week. He said the repairs would need to be done underground, which requires an approval process.

In the interim, City of Houston officials encourage residents needing assistance to contact 3-1-1.

"We're suffering," said one resident who asked to remain anonymous.

