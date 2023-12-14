ABC13 job fair highlights ways to give back or get free employment training during the holidays

This week's ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair highlights ways you can give back to the community while getting free employment training.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the holidays around the corner, there are ways you can give back and also get assistance to make a difference in your job search.

On Thursday, ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions looked at some volunteering opportunities and an organization offering a program to help people seeking new skills find a new job.

You can watch this week's virtual event in the video player above.

Officials from Civic Heart joined the virtual event. The organization is looking for help and new candidates for its self-sufficiency program that provides occupational training that could lead to an industry-recognized certification for adults.

We also highlight several immediate-hire jobs available. If you applied during the event, you could land an interview in days.

You can apply online or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

You can call to receive assistance from Workforce Solutions on a number of services, including resume building, interview practice, and childcare scholarships.

To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.