13 Investigates: Shootings less likely to be solved when victim survives

On Monday, hear from Houston police on how many of thousands of shootings every year across the city end up getting solved.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hiding behind a trash can outside a small events venue in far southeast Houston when someone started screaming.

"Get up. Get up," she remembers them yelling at her. "They're going to shoot you if you keep sitting there."

The woman started running, but as soon as she turned a corner, she wasn't moving anymore.

"I fell real hard on my side and I was like, 'Why am I not running anymore?' because I remember me running," the shooting victim, who 13 Investigates is not naming since a suspect hasn't been identified, said. "I'm looking around and I'm like, 'Don't tell me I got shot.' That's where I was at. That's where my panic was at, and then I looked down and I was just like, gushing out."

As she lay bleeding on the floor after getting shot in the stomach, she saw flashing lights and people jumping over her and began begging: "Please help me. Don't leave me here."

In that moment, she felt alone. She said she's continued to feel alone over in the nearly 10 months since the shooting as she waits to hear from Houston police.

"I don't know who it is. It eats me alive that I don't know who it is," the victim told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg. "I'm more upset with the police because I'm like, 'Are you guys even helping people that even go through this type of stuff?'"

13 Investigates found the Houston Police Department solves about 84% of homicides - the homicide division's clearance rate is 84% as of Monday - but when it comes to shootings where a victim survives, those cases are less likely to be solved, leaving thousands of victims waiting for answers every year.

During the first six months of this year, HPD has responded to 2,530 aggravated assaults with a firearm incidents, but only cleared 24% of those cases.

By HPD's definition, cleared cases include those where the status is listed as "cleared" or "closed" or has a status of "suspended - patrol arrest" or "inactive - arrest warrant filed."

Over the last three and a half years, HPD cleared about 30% of the 15,567 aggravated assaults with a firearm incidents.

"I don't think it's something that any of us are comfortable with. We would like the number to be higher, but the number also is what the number is," Houston Police Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin told Oberg. "That number has so many factors that go into it. Do we have a witness? Do we have information on a suspect that we can prosecute? Can we get cooperation, even from the victim? The unfortunate fact of the matter is, in some of these cases, we don't get cooperation from the victim. We don't get cooperation from witnesses. We don't have surveillance camera footage or anything that we can use to identify that person. It seems like with murders, for some reason or another, more leads tend to come up."

So far this year, at least 702 people were shot and injured in Houston, which is an average of about four people shot every day. That doesn't include the hundreds who are shot and killed annually across the city.

Martin said the division that investigates non-fatal shootings - along with others across HPD - could always use more detectives.

When we asked for the current workload of investigators in the Major Assaults and Family Violence Division, we found there are only 180 active aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cases as of Sept. 15. The 180 include cases where a firearm wasn't the weapon.

We asked HPD how many aggravated assault cases are inactive, but the department couldn't tell us.

HPD's Major Assaults Division said in a statement that investigators try but aren't always able to make every shooting scene.

"These cases are worked until conclusion, either through the filing of charges, inactivating the case when all leads have been exhausted, or cleared through other investigative means. When there are no leads or all leads have been exhausted, the case is moved to an inactive status. If new information comes in later, such as a tip, new physical evidence, or a new witness comes forward, the investigation will then be reopened," the statement says. "There is a victim in each of these cases who has been injured physically or traumatized or both. HPD recognizes the importance of every one of these cases, but unfortunately, sometimes there are no workable leads and a case must be inactivated."

Tonight after Monday Night Football, Houston police tells 13 Investigates the roadblocks they face in solving non-fatal shootings, and the one area of the city where those incidents have gotten worse. You'll also here more from the victim in this story, who explains the moment she felt hopeless about her case.

