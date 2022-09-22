How YOU pay $38 million for gunshot victims' medical care

13 Investigates found even if you're not a shooting victim, you're paying for the cost of crime, including $38 million in care at the county hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mitra Bolton was standing beside her car and shuffling through her purse after leaving a convenience store on Houston's south side.

From the corner of her eye, she saw a truck backing out and a white car following it. She didn't think anything of it and kept looking for her keys.

"As the car passed me up, they hung out the window and shot backwards," Bolton said.

She said she ran back inside the store, but because she was wearing a black shirt, she didn't realize she was shot until she lifted it up and saw blood dripping down her chest.

"I had a lot of holes in my shirt," Bolton told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg. "It went in through my breasts and it came out. The doctor was telling (me it was) five inches from my heart, so I was just blessed."

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. on April 26, 2021. By midnight, she was out of the hospital and back home to heal. But, more than a year later, Bolton is still paying medical bills related to the shooting and she's not alone.

Our investigation found that even if you're not a gunshot victim yourself - and don't know any of the 120 people who survive shootings every month on average - Houston and Harris County residents still pay millions of dollars every year to help treat those victims at the county hospital.

Taxpayers spent $38 million treating gunshot victims over a recent 12-month period, according to data provided by Harris Health, which serves as the county's public health system. The costs went toward everything from X-rays and pain management for minor wounds, to ICU visits for more serious injuries.

From June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, Harris County hospitals spent $45 million treating gunshot victims, according to Harris Health. They told us about 84% of their costs come directly from taxpayers, either through Harris County tax dollars or through Medicare and Medicaid's federal funds, meaning the cost to treat gunshot victims was at least $38 million over that recent one-year period.

But, that's only the cost to us.

There's more than a financial toll every time someone is shot and survives. Tonight on ABC13 at 10 p.m., we explore a victim's mental toll, and we speak to an area doctor who once found treating victims in need "exhilarating," until he moved to and made the rounds in Houston.

