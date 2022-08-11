Father killed at apartment complex just before young daughter went back to school

Felicia Gigetts says her son had just moved to the apartments about a month ago to be closer to her. On Wednesday, he saw his 10-year-old daughter, the last time he'd see her before she went back to school.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman is on the run after a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Thursday morning in southeast Houston.

The investigation is centered at an apartment complex on Broadway near Rock Hill, but authorities are working to determine if there was another scene involved.

Police say it all started when they were called to a shooting at about 1:35 a.m. on Broadway and found one man dead from a gunshot wound. He was lying in the parking lot.

In a separate incident, authorities say they were called to a gas station in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m. and found paramedics treating another adult man who had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

While HPD says the man at the gas station reported being shot at the apartment complex on Broadway, officials are still working to confirm if the scenes are connected.

ABC13 talked to a woman who said the man killed was her 28-year-old son Dennis Gigetts.

Felicia Gigetts said she was getting ready for work when she got a call at about 1 a.m. from Dennis' girlfriend that he had been shot.

"He was my heart. He was a good son," Felicia said, telling ABC13 that Dennis had only lived in the apartments off Broadway for about a month and had moved there to be closer to her.

"They don't know anybody in this neighborhood. They moved to be closer to me. And I picked this stupid apartment out not knowing the area. So I feel like I'm to blame," she said.

According to Felicia, Dennis was walking through the parking lot with his girlfriend after grabbing food when some men approached them.

Felicia says that someone punched her son, and when he saw a gun, he told his girlfriend to run.

"What I want to say, I can't. But, 'God help you. God help you because you didn't have to kill my child,'" Felicia said in a message to her son's killer.

Felicia says that Dennis had a 10-year-old daughter he spent time with just the day before the shooting.

"Today is the first day of school. Yesterday was her last day of seeing her dad," Felicia said.

Houston police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the homicide unit at 713-308-3600.

Felicia has set up a gofundme page to help raise money to cover costs for Dennis' funeral.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.