Multiple closures on Hogan Street Bridge could slow down your weekend plans around Houston

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you're off to cheer on the Texans in their Divisional Round Playoff game, celebrate the Astros' FanFest, or have other plans, ABC13 has some traffic closures for you to keep in mind.

This weekend's Gridlock Alert includes construction on the Hogan Street Bridge for repairs. Several Gridlock Alerts tied to construction are sure to cause backups.

On the I-45 North Freeway, the southbound mainlanes from I-10 Katy Freeway to Hogan and Crockett streets will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers will be detoured from I-10 West to I-610 North Loop to I-69 and back to I-45.

The I-610 North Loop eastbound connector and westbound connector will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Furthermore, eastbound and westbound lanes on Hogan Street and Crockett Street Bridge will also close starting Friday at 9 p.m. as part of the same construction project.

SEE ALSO: Texans host free watch party in downtown for playoff matchup against the Ravens this Saturday

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map