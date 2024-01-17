Texans host free watch party in downtown for playoff matchup against the Ravens this Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans take on the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, and odds are you're not traveling to Baltimore for it. So, the team is hosting a free watch party at Avenida Houston in downtown.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m., two hours before kickoff, and fans can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Fans will enjoy the game on giant LED screens and TVs, along with a Fan Fest with special appearances by Texans cheerleaders, TORO, DJ Vanilla Trill and more.

ABC13 is your home for the Texans playoff run.

Settle in to watch the action, with kickoff at 3:30 on ABC13.

And don't miss Inside the Game on Sunday at 10:35 p.m. for exclusive Texans interviews and analysis.

Additionally, quarterback CJ Stroud is one of six finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year. Fans will be able to vote on the NFL's website through Feb. 2. The winner will be announced during the week leading up to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

