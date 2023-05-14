Heavy rain leads to slick roads and several crashes

Eyewitness News crews are scoping out Houston's roads in ABC13's storm tracker as pockets of heavy rain makes its way throughout the city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News crews are monitoring Houston's roads in ABC13's storm tracker as pockets of heavy rain make their way through the city.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth declared Sunday as an ABC13 Weather Alert Day after the National Weather Service expanded the Flood Watch into Harris, Montgomery, and Galveston Counties until 7 p.m.

Before the rain tapers off Sunday evening, roads are slippery, and the conditions are slick. ABC13 crews obtained video of the aftermath of a deadly wreck on I-45 north of FM 1960.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a pickup truck crashed into a red car that was facing the wrong way on the North Freeway at Parramatta Lane.

After the initial crash, officials said a third vehicle went around the barricade and crashed into the red car.

The driver of the red car died at the scene, and the truck driver was injured, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they are working to see if the car spun out in the rain, ended up facing the wrong direction, or if it was a wrong-way driver.

ABC13 crews spotted a vehicle that spun on I-610 just before Highway 290 and another vehicle near Lakewood Church.

At about 9 a.m., storm chasers noted high waters on the I-610 and 290 interchange. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted several reports of flooding in northwest Harris County.

On I-59 near Buffalo Speedway, the fire department could be seen assisting an 18-wheeler that slipped on the road, causing it to turn in the wrong direction.

Sunday's forecast follows an active weather pattern on Saturday. An ABC13 viewer sent pictures of a funnel cloud in Magnolia.

