Southwest Freeway outbound at W. Bellfort shut down after car slams into 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of US-59 Southwest Freeway outbound at W. Bellfort are shut down after a fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday.The district attorney's office spoke to a witness at the scene, and according to preliminary information, a car hit the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire.While authorities confirmed there was a fatality, it's not yet clear who died in the crash.The big rig was seen further down the freeway on the shoulder.Drivers should avoid the area, if possible as all ramps from the Beltway to the Southwest Freeway have been shut down.If you can, exit Wilcrest.Traffic behind the crash is at a standstill.Sadly, this was not the only deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway.At about 2:30 a.m. on the freeway inbound at Spur 527, witnesses at the scene said that the driver of a white pickup truck was heading the wrong way and collided with a sedan.A man, who was driving the truck, and his passenger, a woman, were both taken to the hospital, where she later died.The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.Investigators are looking into if the truck's driver was impaired.---------------------------------------------------------------------