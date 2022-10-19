Be prepared, Astros fans! Crowds and closures will cause major traffic downtown for ALCS Game 1

GRIDLOCK ALERT: Prepare for lane closures all around Minute Maid Park. If you need to get in and out of downtown, you'll want to use the entrances and exits around City Hall and midtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros play Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at home tonight, which means you can expect some major traffic downtown.

The Astros will face the Yankees after the New York team wrapped up their AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, overcoming a 2-1 series deficit.

The street fest and gates open at Minute Maid Park at 3:30 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. The game will likely end between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston to face New York team on quick turnaround after ALDS win

You can expect a lot of traffic through the afternoon, with lane closures around Texas Avenue, Crawford Street, Congress Street and Preston Street.

If you need to get in and out of downtown, you'll want to use the entrances and exits around City Hall and midtown.

SEE ALSO: Bad blood: Looking at the fiery rivalry between Houston Astros and New York Yankees

The Astros and Yankees will face each other for the third time in the ALCS in the last six seasons. The previous two Houston-New York series resulted in the 'Stros advancing to the World Series.

2022 AL Championship Series schedule

Game 1 : at Houston, Wednesday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Wednesday, 6:37 p.m. Game 2 : at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m. Game 3 : at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

If the NL Championship Series is over after Oct. 23rd, then ALCS Game 5 will move to 4:07 PM CDT. If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24th, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 6:37 PM CDT.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!