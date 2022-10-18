Houston Astros to find out ALCS opponent today

No rain delay in New York, just sunny skies ahead as the Astros await their next opponent in the postseason.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just like the post office, neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail can stop the Houston Astros from finding out who they'll face in Game 1 of the American League Championship series on Wednesday.

That's because sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s are promised in New York, where the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians will get back to business, wrapping up the winner-takes-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series. So unlike the United States Postal Service's mantra, there'll be no mailing it in here.

Now, we should have known this answer hours ago, but rain caused a 2 1/2-hour delay on Monday night in the Bronx, so play never got underway, unless you count the Monday Night Football action former Astro and current Guardian Myles Straw brought to the field in tossing a football with fans.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m., and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m.

"Once it became clear that it was going to be well after 10 o'clock when the game was going to start, I think we felt like it was a no-brainer," said Chris Marinak, MLB's chief operations and strategy officer.

Instead, the Yankees and Guardians will compete in Game 5 at 3:07 p.m. Houston time on Tuesday.

The winner will have a short turnaround, traveling to Houston to face the Astros in the ALCS starting Wednesday at 6:37 p.m. CDT.

The ALCS is a best-of-seven series, and the Astros would play four of those games at Minute Maid Park should it go the distance.

That's a result of their better regular season record than Cleveland and New York.

ALCS tickets are still available.

2022 AL Championship Series: Astros have homefield advantage

Game 1 : at Houston, Wednesday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Wednesday, 6:37 p.m. Game 2 : at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Thursday, 6:37 p.m. Game 3 : at TBD, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at TBD, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at TBD, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at TBD, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

If the NL Championship Series is over after Oct. 23rd, then ALCS Game 5 will move to 4:07 PM CDT. If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24th, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 6:37 PM CDT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

