Multiple road closures to happen over the weekend around Houston area for construction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, prepare for multiple road closures due to freeway construction in the Houston area.

All four outbound lanes on US-290 will be closed starting Friday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 p.m. between Barker Cypress and Fry roads.

To get around this area, drivers can use the feeder lane as an alternate.

There will be additional construction near the Galleria area. The ramp from the southbound West Loop to US-59 South will be closed throughout the weekend.

Drivers going in this direction will be re-routed northbound to Fournace Place and Bissonnet Street, where you can take a U-turn.

Live traffic map

For drivers in Montgomery County, northbound and southbound lanes of Loop 494 at FM 1485 will be closed during the weekend. The alternate route for drivers will be Eastex Freeway.

All lanes should be back open and fully functional by Monday morning.

