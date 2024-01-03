Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking multiple I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound lanes at Telephone Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is slow moving on the I-45 Gulf Freeway, where a jackknifed 18-wheeler is blocking multiple northbound lanes.

All northbound lanes, including the feeder road, were shut down just before Telephone Road. Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews reopened a couple lanes.

Houston Transtar first reported the incident at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday. They're also calling it a hazmat spill because the big rig reportedly lost diesel fuel.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the accident. There were no reported injuries.

Drivers can take the I-610 South Loop to SH-288 or I-10 as an alternate route.

