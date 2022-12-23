I-10 EB lanes to close 1st weekend of January to repair bridge damage from semi-trailer crash

According to Union Pacific, the repairs are needed after a semi-truck hit the bridge last week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A stretch of I-10 will be closed the first weekend of the new year to repair a bridge that was damaged by a semi-trailer truck.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and will end at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

The eastbound lane of I-10 will be closed between the I-69 intersection to the McCarty Street exit.

Officials said the repairs are needed after a semi-truck hit the overhead Union Pacific Railroad Bridge on Dec. 14.

Drivers are recommended to find alternate routes and prepare for delays and detours.

Here are some ways to get around:

1. Drivers traveling I-69 northbound:

Continue onto I-610 to I-10 West to Exit 773A Exit (Wayside)

2. Drivers traveling I-69 southbound:

Continue onto I-45 southbound to I-610 to I-10 West to Exit 773A t (Wayside)

3. Drivers traveling I-10 eastbound:

Continue onto I-69 North or I-69 South

Take I-610 to I-10 West to Exit 773A (Wayside)

Union Pacific said they will work to complete this repair as quickly as possible.

