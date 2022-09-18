All eastbound lanes closed on I-10 East at N Main Street due to 2-vehicle crash

Baytown police are investigating the crash and directing traffic off the East Freeway at Garth Road.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Sunday morning due to a two-vehicle crash near Baytown.

Baytown police are investigating and directing traffic off the freeway at Garth Road.

The crash was first reported at about 3 a.m. and has not been cleared since.

