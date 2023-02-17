Your alternate routes to avoid these 3 areas experiencing closures this weekend

Listen up, Houston drivers. We have not one but three gridlock alerts that could impact your weekend plans. Thankfully, we have just the detours to get you out of those messes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Listen up, Houston drivers. We have not one but three gridlock alerts that could impact your weekend plans.

The first is along the Gulf Freeway. Crews are blocking two inbound lanes all weekend between Griggs and Telephone Road.

To get around this, drivers are urged to use Telephone.

Drivers can also expect slowdowns along the Fred Hartman Bridge after three northbound lanes will be closed.

We suggest I-10 as an alternate.

Lastly, in the Galleria area, crews will close the ramp from US-59 southbound to the northbound West Loop starting Saturday morning.

That closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. Sunday. Drivers should exit US-59 at Fountain View to detour.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Live traffic map

