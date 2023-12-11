Pedestrian hit and killed on W. Mount Houston Road, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash in the 950 block of W. Mount Houston Road at about 5:30 a.m.

The video above is from our 24/7 live channel, where you can find live updates from Eyewitness News.

According to an update from HCSO Lt. Simon Cheng, a driver in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading westbound on W. Mount Houston when a woman with a shopping cart walked into the road.

That particular area was dark and doesn't have a crosswalk, Cheng said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim was a man.

But Cheng noted at the scene that the pedestrian is actually a woman. She was walking next to her friend, who had a bike, and stopped to give information to deputies.

The driver who hit the woman also stopped.

Cheng said he expects the area to be closed for at least another hour as authorities wrap up their investigation and work to clear the road of debris.

At last check, traffic is being diverted to Bunny Run.

Westbound traffic is cutting through a parking lot, the sheriff said, adding that his office notified Aldine ISD about possible impacts to school-related traffic.

Cheng urged pedestrians to walk on a sidewalk if there's one available. If that's not an option, pedestrians should be sure to walk facing traffic so they can see the vehicles and hazards approaching them and stay as far right to the road as possible.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!