WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Multiple southbound lanes on I-69 Eastex Freeway blocked after pedestrian killed

KTRK logo
Friday, November 11, 2022 2:19PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Be prepared for delays! Drivers can take Loop 494 or the Grand Parkway westbound at the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for delays. Several lanes are blocked after a pedestrian was killed on the Eastex Freeway.

The left lane and three center lanes were blocked on I-69 southbound at McClellan/Loop 494, just before FM-1960.

The incident was confirmed just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Backups stretched all the way to the Grand Parkway at 7:30 a.m., though a couple lanes were starting to get by.

Drivers can take Loop 494 or the Grand Parkway westbound at the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.