Multiple southbound lanes on I-69 Eastex Freeway blocked after pedestrian killed

Be prepared for delays! Drivers can take Loop 494 or the Grand Parkway westbound at the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for delays. Several lanes are blocked after a pedestrian was killed on the Eastex Freeway.

The left lane and three center lanes were blocked on I-69 southbound at McClellan/Loop 494, just before FM-1960.

The incident was confirmed just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Backups stretched all the way to the Grand Parkway at 7:30 a.m., though a couple lanes were starting to get by.

