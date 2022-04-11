I-610 East Loop reopens hours after 18-wheeler crash sparked hazmat spill

Crews continue the clean up of the heavy truck/ hazmat incident on I-610 East Loop southbound before I-10. Expect multiple mainlane closures for at least 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/ropmLIGPBm — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy truck accident on the I-610 East Loop caused delays for drivers Monday morning.Several lanes were closed on the East Loop southbound near Wallisville, approaching I-10, after a crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m.It appeared that an 18-wheeler box truck crashed into the middle wall of the freeway, blocking the southbound left lanes.At one point, the entire freeway was shut down. All of the southbound lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.Hazmat units were called to the scene for an apparent fluid spill after the crash.