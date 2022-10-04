All northbound lanes of West 610 Loop blocked after deadly crash just near Beechnut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash is causing major closures for drivers along West 610 Loop on Monday evening.

The three-vehicle crash was verified at 6:25 p.m. on I-610 just before Beechnut Street, according to Houston TranStar.

All northbound and southbound lanes along the West Loop are closed due to the wreck, according to police.

Houston police warn commuters to take an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

No further information was given. Check back for updates.

