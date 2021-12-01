truck crash

Box truck hauling beer burns, forcing closure on Eastex Freeway for hours

Box truck hauling load of beer burns on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A box truck hauling a load of beer went up in flames early Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of two northbound lanes on the Eastex Freeway after the IH-610 North Loop for hours.

The truck driver said he doesn't know what happened, but recalled pulling over when warning lights came on and smoke appeared from the engine compartment at about 4 a.m.

A little over six hours later, the wreck finally cleared.

---------------------------------------------------------

