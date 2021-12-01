Box truck hauling beer burns, forcing closure on Eastex Freeway for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A box truck hauling a load of beer went up in flames early Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of two northbound lanes on the Eastex Freeway after the IH-610 North Loop for hours.The truck driver said he doesn't know what happened, but recalled pulling over when warning lights came on and smoke appeared from the engine compartment at about 4 a.m.A little over six hours later, the wreck finally cleared.---------------------------------------------------------ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.